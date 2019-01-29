Melton Olympic Cycling Club host 2018 awards evening

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club held their annual presentation evening at Melton Golf Club on Saturday to reward the top achievers of 2018.

Club members celebrated another successful season for riders of all ages, ranging from early teens right up to evergreen veterans, who all collected well-deserved prizes.

Jack Bloor was named Rider of the Year for Melton Meteors, the club’s junior section, with Ivan Underwood their cyclo-cross champion.

At the other end of the experience scale, Mick Stevens collected seven different trophies from a wide range of events, the highlight of his season coming when crowned national age group time trial champion.

As ever, Stuart Favor picked up multiple titles from a range of disciplines, and he was joined by Louis Fairbrother, James Ison, Mark Saunders and Andrew Keightley in collecting more than one award.

Debbie Shaw was once more the club’s most successful female rider.

Thanks was given on the night to all club officials for the hard work put in during the season.

A full list of all event winners and runners-up is available on Melton Olympic’s website at meltonolympic.co.uk

* Melton Olympic still organise events through the winter months, with club runs on Sunday mornings starting at 9am from Mill Street car park, and chain gang practice on Saturdays from 10am at Berkeley Arms, Wymondham.

Indoor turbo training takes place at Scalford Village Hall on Wednesdays from 7pm start (own bike/turbo required).