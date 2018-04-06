Melton Olympic Cycling Club hit the velodrome

Melton Olympic Cycling Club riders are on track for a successful season after going indoors to step up their preparations for the new season.

A group of 24 members attended Derby Velodrome for training and racing.

Split into groups depending on experience, various skills were put into practice before they all tried out sprint races and Keirin racing behind a derny bike.

More sessions are to be arranged for later in the season, and coaching is included for any budding Mark Cavendishes who fancy having a go at this fast and exciting form of racing.

Melton Olympic’s club runs continue throughout the year, meeting at Mill Street car park at 9am on Sundays. Non-members are welcome to join in.