Melton Olympic Cycling Club duo land top-10 road race spots

As the cycling season reaches its hectic halfway point, Melton Olympic CC had riders out competing in various events,

Richard Bushuty and John Atkins lined up in the Velo99 road race at Skillington, where john took a superb first place in his group, and Dick second.

The results left them in sixth and seventh overall.

* Last Wednesday evening’s midweek time trial was back on the Plungar circuit where changing wind conditions made fast times difficult.

On scratch, Louis Fairbrother again took the win from runner-up Kerrigan Robb, and Mick Stevens in third.

With handicaps applied, Louis and Mick again finished first and second, respectively, with Andrew Keightley in third.

* Nottinghamshire Wheelers staged a 101-mile sportive on Sunday and illness reduced Melton’s contingent to Mick Stevens and Kevin Body.

Starting in the second wave, a group soon formed, and Mick and Kevin worked well together to drop everyone else at the 40-mile mark, with only one rider from the first wave in front.

The two Melton lads stayed together to cross the line in joint-second place.