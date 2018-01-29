Melton Olympic Cycling Club awards night

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club looked back on a busy 2017 season and looked ahead to a new campaign on the road at their annual presentation evening at Melton Golf Club.

Stuart Faver took home two of the major trophies after winning the Fred Preston Trophy and Peter Curtis Memorial Cup among a large haul, while Jamie Haines was Midweek Scratch champion once again.

Debbie Shaw was the Midweek handicap champion, while Mark Saunders was crowned points champion.

Archie Thorpe was named the Melton Meteors junior of the year, and the Road Man of the Year prize went to Freddie Shields, while the Meritorious award was claimed by Russell Gent.

Prize winners – Jamie Haines: Three Distance BAR, Senior 25-mile, Ashby Pastures Scratch Trophy, Pete Curtis Memorial Cup, 1st= Midweek League Scratch, Attendance Cup. Adam Brown: Senior BAR, Handicap BAR, Senior 50-mile, Senior 100-mile, 3rd Midweek League Scratch. Debbie Shaw: Ladies’ 10-mile, 1st Midweek League Handicap. Stuart Faver: Senior 10-mile, Veteran 10-mile (jnt), Veteran 25-mile, Fred Preston Trophy, 3rd Points, 1st= Midweek League Scratch, 2nd Midweek League Handicap; Midweek League Veteran. Mick Stevens: Veteran 10-mile (jnt). John Atkin: Veteran 50-mile. Steve Savage: Senior Hill Climb. Matt Seddon: Midsummer Handicap (Saddlebag Cup), Ashby Pastures Handicap Trophy, Senior Road Race. Mark Saunders: Belvoir Handicap Cup, Tow Rope Two-up TT, 1st Points, Lunn Cup. Dave Salih: Tow Rope Two-up TT. Andrew Keightley: 2nd Points, 3rd= Midweek League Handicap, Runner-up Cup. John Farnsworth: 3rd= Midweek League Handicap. Mark Burton: Mountain Biker of the Year. Freddie Shields: Roadman of the Year. Bill Richardson: Audax Trophy. Russel Gent: Meritorious Award. Archie Thorpe: Meteor of the Year.

* This Sunday’s club run is to Fineshade, starting 9am at Mill Street Car Park. New members welcome.