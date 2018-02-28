Melton OGs badminton teams target back-to-back promotions

Melton Old Grammarians have maintained their strong early season form in the Leicestershire badminton leagues.

In the early part of 2018 the teams have built on the good pre-Christmas results, recording key victories in some very challenging matches.

After a slow start, OGs Ladies are now sitting comfortably mid-table in Division Three. Having lost away to Croakers, the team gained maximum points in the return fixture and achieved a similar return against Meltonshire Ladies.

They also produced a strong performance in a tough fixture at Whitwick before eventually going down six matches to three.

This tough division has been dominated by Loughborough Students and Panther Ladies, as expected.

OGs men’s first team is also flourishing and lead Division Four with only one game to go.

Promotion for a second successive season is a distinct possibility with the critical match likely to be against Oadby where OGs suffered their only defeat of the season.

Good wins at Ashby and Mundella were followed up by solid home victories over the same opponents.

However, the star performers of the season so far are the mixed team who are undefeated in Division Four and, like the men’s team, could well be promoted for a second season running.

Key to the team’s success has been two 5-4 wins against one of their main rivals, Central Leicester.

The critical remaining fixture is at old foes Loughborough who sit second in the table with just one defeat – to the OGs in Melton.

All in all the club is enjoying another successful year with good team performances, rising membership and both junior and intermediate coaching programmes in full flow.