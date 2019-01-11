Melton OGs Badminton Club junior programme targets next generation

Melton Old Grammarians are aiming to attract a new generation of sportsmen and women into badminton through its flourishing junior programme.

Over the past three years the club has prioritised the development of strong junior and intermediate sections and establishing the sport across the Melton area.

In addition to strong attendances at their junior and intermediate sessions, the OGs have been taking the sport into local schools.

In the run-up to Christmas, more than 200 pupils attended a series of coaching sessions at Somerby, Swallowdale, Ab Kettleby, Scalford and Long Field schools, and further sessions will take place across the Melton area.

Pupils looking to develop their skills further can then feed into the OGs junior and intermediate coaching at club nights.

OGs chairman Steve Mitchell said: “We are fortunate in having three qualified coaches, Linda Hallam, Trevor Sanders and Mike Bennet, who are prepared to devote countless hours to ensure the next generation of badminton players are well coached in every aspect of the game.

“As well as teaching them the core skills of the game, we are keen to see their leadership qualities develop where appropriate.

“We have received tremendous backing from both Badminton England and Leicester-shire and Rutland Sport who recognise that with children now having a wide choice of activity available to them, badminton has to compete for their attention.

“Likewise Clare Marlow (School Sports Development Manager for Melton schools) has been instrumental in helping us develop a good working relationship with local schools.”

Steve added: “We are now in the fortunate position of being able to offer local students a seamless transition from junior level through to adult badminton at our Long Field base where both the coaching and playing conditions are of a very high standard.”

Club junior and intermediate sessions take place at Long Field Academy on Monday evenings.

For further details of coaching, visit the club website at www.meltonogbc.co.uk