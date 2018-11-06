Melton Mwbray Tennis Club: First XI stay unbeaten with whitewash win

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club got back into action after a lay-off for school holidays and recorded a hat-trick of wins.

The men’s first team kept their unbeaten Division One run going with a resounding 8-0 home win over visitors Stoney Stanton.

New club coach and winter league skipper Ryan Parmar teamed up with Tom Ellis and they showed good form to collect a 6-2, 6-4 win which they followed up with a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Livewire Ben Mactaggart then teamed up with Tom Rowe and they also collected four sets for the loss of just seven games.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/T. Rowe W 6-2, 6-1; W 6-1, 6-3. R. Parmar/T. Ellis W 6-2, 6-4; W 6-2, 6-0.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team travelled to Carisbrooke for their Division One game and were disappointed to find the home side had only one pair available.

Corinne Blythe and Ellie Jenkins teamed up to collect their two sets 7-5, 6-1, while skipper Jess Gadsby and partner Sarah Diver nearly matched them with a 7-5, 6-3 score as the visitors duly ran out 8-0 winners.

Scores: C. Blythe/E. Jenkins W 7-5, 6-1; W/O 6-0, 6-0. J. Gadsby/S. Diver W 7-5, 6-3; w/o 6-0, 6-0.

* The ladies’ second team kept up their winning ways in Division Seven when they entertained Ashby Castle and comfortably took the game 7-1.

Jenny Golland continued to put her long-time injury behind her as she teamed up with Jill Woods at second pair to collect a maximum four sets.

Jo Heggs teamed up with Sarah Medcalf at first pair to take three sets and ensure the team maintain their push for promotion.

Scores: J. Heggs/S. Medcalf W 6-0, 6-0; D 3-6, 6-3. J. Golland/J. Woods W 6-3, 6-2; W 6-1, 6-2.