Melton Mowbray Town bowlers celebrate summer season

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club marked the end of the outdoor bowling season with their annual presentation night in the clubhouse.

Several club members helped to organise and run the event, led by Janet Evans and Barbara Woodcock, and the evening raised a welcome £135.50 for the coffers.

Members also donated prizes for the raffle, organised by Barbara, which raised £95.50, including cash donations from some who could not attend.

The evening began with a social get-together followed by a quiz, created by Janet, and then supper before competition secretary Barbara and chairman David Ward began the presentations.

Several new members were among the winners, and the club is keen to recruit more new faces for the 2019 season.

Competition winners -

(Men) – Club Championship: David Ward; runner-up Eric Faulconbridge. Two Wood Singles: Len Keightly; runner-up David Ward.

(Ladies) – Club Championship: Ann Ward; runner-up Janet Evans. Two Wood Singles: Ann Ward; runner-up Janet Evans.

(Mixed) – Open Singles: Bob Johnson; runner-up Mike Mayfield. Open Handicap Singles: Barbara Woodcock; runner-up Alan Dawson. Open Veteran Singles: David Ward; runner-up Alan Dawson. Open Novice Singles: Eric Faulconbridge; runner-up John Sampson. Open Pairs: Andrew North/Fred Thorpe; runners-up Bob Johnson/John Evans.

Most Improved Player: Eric Faulconbridge. Clubperson Of Year: Mike Mayfield and John Sampson.