Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams take giant strides to league titles

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs men’s first and second teams took another step closer to their league titles with stunning wins last week.

The men’s first team travelled to third-placed Loughborough and turned in another magnificent performance to win 7-2 and rocket to the top of Division One.

Skipper Ben Mactaggart and partner Evan Straker-Meads led the team with three excellent wins and were well supported by second pairing Tom Ellis and Gabriel Johnson, and third pairing James Rowe and Simon Hawthorne who both weighed in with two wins.

Melton are two points clear of title rivals Knighton with one game remaining between the two clubs this week, a winner-takes-all shoot-out at Melton Sports Village with the title and promotion to the Premier Division up for grabs.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/E. Straker-Meads W 9-8, 9-5, 9-0; T. Ellis/G. Johnson W 9-2, 9-3, L 6-9; J. Rowe/S. Hawthorne W 9-4, 9-4, L 6-9.

* The men’s second team cemented their place at the top of Division 4A with another solid performance at Birstall.

Simon Hawthorne and Jason Wheatley led the rout with a fine maximum, losing just five games, and there were also maximums for Justin Horobin with Sean O’Regan, and John Sturmey and teenage son Guy. Both couples lost just nine games apiece.

Scores: S. Hawthorne/J. Wheatley W 9-0, 9-3, 9-2; J. Horobin/S. O’Regan W 9-5, 9-2, 9-2; J. Sturmey/G. Sturmey W 9-2, 9-4, 9-3.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team whitewashed Carisbrooke A knowing leaders Loughborough had suffered a surprise defeat at Roundhill.

The results left the teams level with 66 points and just game percentage giving Loughborough a slender advantage.

Captain Charlie Griffin will now push her team to drop as few rubbers as possible and hope the leaders slip up again.

Scores: C. Griffin/C. Blythe W 9-1, 9-3, 6-0; G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 9-4, 9-2, 6-0; S. Driver/E. Jenkins W 9-8, 9-2, 6-0.

* The ladies’ second team are also well positioned in Division 3B but slipped to a shock 5-4 defeat at lowly Market Bosworth.

Second pairing Beth Lowe and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins, while Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward, and third pairing Jill Woods and Alison Stone took a win apiece.

Stoney Stanton look favourites for the title, but the team still have all to play for.

Scores: J. Heggs/L. Hayward W 9-2, L 4-9, 5-9; B. Lowe/S. Medcalf W 9-6, 9-5, L 2-9; J. Woods/A. Stone W 9-8, L 5-9, 2-9.

* The ladies’ vets team entertained Birstall and went down 6-2 in a match of lengthy rallies.

First pairing Jo Anderson and Bridget Ingle collected the club’s two sets, but special mentions for Margaret Scott and debutant Michelle Heaton.

Scores: J. Anderson/B. Ingle W 6-4, 6-3; L 0-6, 1-6. M. Scott/M. Heaton L 2-6, 3-6; L 1-6, 0-6.

* Melton juniors are still involved in their leagues, with the 8s and under team riding high, and the boys 16s and under team also pushing for a league title.