Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams off to winning start

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club kicked off their season with wins for both men’s and ladies’ teams.

The ladies’ second team travelled for a tough match at Hinckley and returned with a fine 7-2 win.

Di Burdett leads the junior coaching at Melton Mowbray EMN-180805-193841002

Beth Lowe and partner Jess Gadsby set the standard with a terrific three wins, well supported by Nicky Kennedy and Carol Gilchrist, and Laura Hayward with Jo Heggs who both notched two wins.

Scores: Lowe/Gadsby W 9-1, 9-1, 9-3; Kennedy/Gilchrist W 9-7, 9-6, L 5-9; Hayward/Heggs L 8-9, W 9-2, 9-6.

* The men’s second team entertained Leicester Forest East Fourths in Division 4A and ran out 8-0 winners.

One match was left to finish after floodlight failure, the rubber standing at 4-4.

Sam Dryell and Sean O’Regan and Simon Hawthorne and Tom Dryell collected three-set maximums, and first pair Jake Beagle and John Sturmey collected two wins before bad light stopped play.

Scores: O’Regan/Dryell W 9-6, 9-3, 9-2; Hawthorne/Dryell W 9-1, 9-5, 9-0; Beagle/Sturmey W 9-0, 9-1, 4-4.

With matches due to come thick and fast, the failed floodlights are causing the club some concern and all involved hope SLM will ensure repairs are swift to ensure smooth running of the matches.

* Saturday junior coaching is well under way with more than 50 juniors attending Saturday coaching sessions at the club courts at Melton Sports Village, led by head coach Di Burdett.

To join these Saturday groups, or for more information, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410.

Adult sessions have also begun with 15 turning out in glorious weather over the bank holiday.

For details on adult coaching sessions, open to any ability, call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.