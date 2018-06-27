Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Teams boost promotion hopes

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams were all in fine form again with both ladies and men’s teams collecting wins to keep them in the promotion race.

The ladies’ first team consolidated their second place behind favourites Loughborough with a splendid 7-2 win at Roundhill.

Skipper Charlie Griffin and Corinne Blythe set the tone with a maximum three wins, and they were well supported by Ellie Jenkins and Sarah Driver, and Georgie Ashmore with Jess Gadsby.

Scores: C. Griffin/C. Blythe W 9-1, 9-2, 9-4; J. Gadsby/G. Ashmore W 9-5, 9-4, L 8-9; S. Driver/E. Jenkins W 9-1, 9-8, L 1-9.

* Melton’s ladies’ second team also travelled for a tricky encounter at in-form David Lloyd Firsts and returned with the points after a tight 5-4 win.

The first couple of Nicky Kennedy and Carol Gilchrist, and second pair Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward both collected two win, while Beth Lowe and Sarah Medcalf earned a superb tie-break win and just missed out on another.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/N. Kennedy W 9-5, L 4-9, W 9-2; J. Heggs/L. Hayward L 3-9, W 9-4, 9-3; S. Medcalf/B. Lowe L 6-9, 8-9, W 9-8.

* The men’s first team hosted a well-balanced Hinckley team and stayed in the Division One title hunt with a fine 7-2 win.

Architects of the result were second pairing Ryan Parmar and James Rowe who were in tremendous form to collect three wins for the loss of just four games.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/T. Rowe L 8-9, W 9-2, 9-2; J. Rowe/R. Parmar W 9-1, 9-2, 9-1; T. Ellis/G. Johnson L 3-9, W 9-2, 9-2.

* The men’s second team were delighted to record a resounding 8-1 win over high-flying Wigston Firsts to stay top and put a severe dent in the hopes of their opponents.

Highlight was the performance of left-hander Sean O’Regan who brought out the best of his 17-year-old partner Tom Dryell.

After a brilliant 9-8 tie-break win over a feisty pair, they saw off Wigston’s top pair 9-3 and finishing with a 9-5 win.

Justin Horobin, back from injury, and Simon Hawthorne weighed in with another maximum after the visitors had to withdraw a pair through injury.

Scores: J. Horobin/S. Hawthorne W 9-2, 9-5, W/O 6-0; S. O’Regan/T. Dryell W 9-8, 9-5, 9-3; J. Sturmey/J. Beagle W 9-7, 9-1, L 4-9.

* Off the court, work on erecting the club cabin is due to begin this week after several hold-ups out of the club’s control.

The club has worked hard to reach this point with members giving time and money to the project.

Discussions are also ongoing with Melton Council with renovations of the club’s Melton Sports Village base, particularly over resurfacing the ageing courts.