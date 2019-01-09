Melton Mowbray Tennis Club strengthen ties with Birchwood School

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club continued to strengthen its ties with neighbouring Birch Wood School thanks to the generosity of sponsors.

Following its successful summer project with Key Stage 4 pupils, club coaches Brent Horobin and Ryan Parmar, and their support team of club members Louise Smethurst, Margaret Scott, Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson moved indoors to deliver eight weeks to the school’s Key Stage 3 pupils.

Birchwood pupils with Melton Mowbray Tennis Club coaches and helpers EMN-190801-170544002

Supported by the school’s head of PE Tom Brown and staff, the pupils were given an introduction to tennis, with the sessions covering all aspects of the basics of tennis.

Brent was again delighted by the attitude, enthusiasm, behaviour and politeness shown by the pupils over the eight weeks.

Looking forward, the club and school are looking to continue these sessions during 2019, both indoors and outdoors.

The club also offer disability sessions on Saturdays from noon to 1pm for youngsters and adults.

These sessions are free of charge and equipment is provided.

Anyone interested should contact Brent on 07903 046086 for more information.