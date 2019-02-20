Melton Mowbray Tennis Club step up drive to improve courts

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club members are just a week away from taking part in a 24-hour tennis marathon at the National Tennis Centre, in Roehampton.

Team players Justin Horobin, Jake Beagle, Jason Wheatley and Beth Lowe will be joined by club coaches Ryan Parmar and Brent Horobin at the fundraiser, organised by Bright Ideas for Tennis manager, former Davis Cup player, Danny Sapsford.

A total of 12 clubs from around the country have been selected to take part with Market Harborough TC also along from Leicestershire.

Sapsford himself will be in action alongside former Davis Cup and Federation Cup players Marcus Willis and Lucie Ahl, with others to be announced.

The players have been seeking sponsors for their efforts and Ryan will also be undertaking a sky dive early in March.

Anyone wishing to support the players can call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086 as Melton look to up their efforts in getting the worn-out courts at Melton Sports Village resurfaced before the 2020 season.

The fund was swelled this week by a club quiz which attracted 11 teams, supported by chairman Nigel Haynes and Linda Bexon, as well as organiser Brent Horobin.

The club would like to thank Melton RFC for the use of their club room and food.

The club’s youngsters are also doing their bit by participating in a sponsored Serve and Rally format next month.

Melton have also been nominated for Club of the Year in the Leicestershire Tennis Awards which will take place at Leicester Tigers on Monday, March 4 with British Federation Cup captain Anne Keothavong the guest speaker.

Players will also be collecting 10 trophies following another successful league season.

* Back on the courts, Melton’s first mixed team notched another win in the Loughborough Indoor League when they overcame Charnwood 3-1.

Tom Rowe teamed up with Justin Horobin to win their doubles comfortably, 9-3, and Laura Cooper then partnered youngster Millie May-Matthews to take their rubber 7-5.

Justin then teamed up with Laura to score a convincing 9-2 win to secure the match before Tom and Millie went down in a close affair, 6-4.