Melton Mowbray Tennis Club serve up sessions for Birch Wood School pupils

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s six-week tennis programme with pupils from the nearby Birch Wood School have been hailed a success by the club.

Key Stage 4 pupils were given the chance to try their hand at tennis at the club’s courts at Melton Council’s Sports Village.

Club coach Brent Horobin and volunteers, as well as Birch Wood teacher Tom Brown and assistants spent six weeks running the 15 pupils through all aspects of the game.

And discussions are already under way to repeat the sessions and possibly expand the programme to include Key Stage 3 also.

Brent said: “Their whole attitude was a credit to themselves, their school, Tom and their teaching staff.

“There was always time for laughter and none louder than when a teacher was sent off the court during a regulation game of Rog Off.

“We are delighted to have taken this step with the school and we have to say a huge thank-you to Ragdale Hall and the Melton Times ‘Make It Happen programme for supporting this venture, along with Greenline Services and Kaydee Sportwear who helped supply the pupils with their Team Birch Wood T-shirts.”

Melton runs disability tennis activity sessions on most Saturdays from 3.30pm to 4.30pm in partnership with I Play 30, and the Bright Ideas for Tennis charity.

‘I Play 30’ sessions are designed for adults and children with learning, sensory and physical disabilities. Friends and family are also welcome to join in.

All sessions are free, but places must be booked to allow the coach to plan them.