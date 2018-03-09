Melton Mowbray Tennis Club return to winning ways at the double

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Loughborough Indoor League teams returned to winning ways with the First and Second teams both collecting positive results.

The first team were matched against Stoney Stanton in Group One and ran out convincing 4-0 winners with an aggregate of 38-12.

Ben Mactaggart partnered Jess Gadsby to edge a tight match 8-7, with Tom Rowe teaming up with Laura Cooper for a convincing 10-3 win.

Ben and Tom recorded a men’s doubles win by a 9-2 scoreline, with Jess and Laura in commanding form to notch a 11-0 win and round off a successful evening.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/Tom Rowe W 9-2; J. Gadsby/Laura Cooper W 11-0; B. Mactaggart/J. Gadsby W 8-7; T. Rowe/L. Cooper W 10-3.

* On the same night, the seconds took on Loughborough University’s first team and finished 3-1 winners (32-14).

Neil Johnson and Simon Hawthorne clinched the men’s doubles 9-2, while Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward went down 8-2 in the ladies’ doubles.

Neil and Jo then teamed up to take their mixed doubles 9-3, before Simon and Laura rounded off the night with a 12-1 win.

Scores: N. Johnson/S. Hawthorne W 9-2; J. Heggs/L. McMullen L 8-2; N. Johnson/J. Heggs W 9-3; S. Hawthorne/L. McMullen W 12-1.