Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pipped in Indoor League

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club travelled to The Dan Maskell Tennis Centre, at Loughborough University where both first and third team went down in tight matches.

The first team were pitted against a strong Ashby team and lost two of the four matches, while drawing and winning the others to finish up losing on aggregate by 21 games to 20.

Tom Rowe and Charlie Griffin notched a super mixed doubles win, 8-3, while Luke Smith and Jess Gadsby were desperately close to taking their mixed, but were held to a five-all draw.

Scores: T. Rowe/L. Smith lost 3-6; C. Griffin/J. Gadsby lost 4-7; T. Rowe/C. Griffin won 8-3; L. Smith/J. Gadsby drew 5-5.

* The third team were paired with Charnwood and went down by a 30-22 scoreline.

Jake Beagle and Tom Dryell got Melton off to a flyer with a 9-4 win, but Charnwood levelled when Sarah Medcalf and Alison Stone lost out 2-7 in their doubles.

Tom and Alison teamed up in the mixed and went down by an 11-5 scoreline, and Jake and Sarah fell to a narrow 8-6 defeat.

Scores: J. Beagle/T. Dryell won 9-4; S. Medcalf/A. Stone lost 2-7; J. Beagle/S. Medcalf lost 6-8; T. Dryell/A. Stone lost 5-11.

* With spring just around the corner the club are considering their prospects for the upcoming summer season.

Melton will be putting out two men’s teams, two ladies’ teams, all of whom are newly-promoted, three mixed teams, two of which were promoted, as well as ladies and men’s veteran teams, and seven junior teams.

Before then the club will be attending the annual Tennis Leicestershire Awards night at the Leicester Tigers ground when they will be rewarded for their efforts over 2017 which garnered one junior title, 10 senior titles and the Mercury Mixed Trophy.