Melton Mowbray Tennis Club pick up latest winter league title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s mixed team retained their Loughborough Indoor Winter League title when opponents Ashby Castle failed to appear for the Division One play-off.

Although an unsatisfactory ending, the Melton team of Ben Mactaggart, Laura Cooper, Jess Gadsby and Tom Rowe were unbeaten throughout the league season and were strong favourites to win the play-off.

* The mixed second team just failed to repeat this success and had to settle for runners-up spot in Division Two after a win and a loss in their last two matches.

Against Enderby, Tom Dryell and Jake Beagle put Melton ahead by winning their doubles 11-2 before their opponents levelled when Jill Woods and Sarah Medcalf were pipped 6-5.

Jake and Jill claimed their mixed match 8-5 before Tom and Sarah clinched the match with an identical 8-5 scoreline.

But taking on Westfields in their final match, Melton went down 4-0 (28-12).

Jason Wheatley and Tom Dryell lost 8-5, and Sarah Medcalf with Jill Woods were beaten 6-3.

Jason teamed up with Sarah in the mixed but went down 6-1, and Tom and Jill lost out 8-3.

* The club open its doors to visitors for their free annual Open Day on Saturday at their Melton Sports Village home, off Burton Road.

Any youngsters between aged four to 10 can go along for a two-hour session from 10am to noon, while it’s over to the 11 to 18-year age group from 1pm to 3pm.

The aim of the day is to promote fun for all and there will be plenty of chances to beat the coaches along the way.

All equipment and refreshments are supplied, and visitors just need to bring appropriate trainers/footwear.

There will also be an adults session from 1pm to 3pm on adjacent courts which will be open to beginners and those who have not picked up a racket for a while and would like to get back into the game.

The ball machine will also be in operation, giving you the chance to try the shots which Roger Federer makes look so easy.