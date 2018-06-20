Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men seal successive titles

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s Aegon team clinched back-to-back promotions after collecting the Division Two title with another undefeated run.

Following wins over Market Bosworth, Loughborough, and the nail-biting win at Knighton TC, Melton were left with a winner-takes-all match against local rivals Syston Northfields who had an almost identical points and average.

Once again Melton were in just the right mood to come out on top, with skipper Ben Mactaggart leading from the front by overcoming his opposite number Paul Nicholls, a former national junior player who has beaten Juan Martin del Potro in his career.

Despite being away from the tennis scene for some time, he showed flashes of his talent, but Mactaggart’s power, consistency and blistering speed around the court helped him to a 6-3, 6-0 win.

Gabriel Johnson (15) always looked to be in control of his match at number two and was well worth his 6-0, 6-2 win over Ed Whetton.

Tom Rowe came in at number three and scored a solid 6-3, 6-2 win, while John Sturmey was too steady for his opponent and ran out a 6-1, 6-1 winner.

Ben and Tom then took their doubles 6-0, 6-1, but the visitors avoided a whitewash when Nicholls and Whetton overcame Johnson and Sturmey 6-4, 7-5.

In the individual rankings, Mactaggart finished the season at joint number one, John Sturmey at three, Tom Rowe at six and Simon at nine.

Melton squad: Ben Mactaggart, Tom Rowe, James Rowe, John Sturmey, Simon Hawthorne, Jake Beagle, Gabriel Johnson, Justin Horobin.