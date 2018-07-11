Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Men’s second team seal league title

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs men’s second team collected yet another league title to add to the club’s growing tally when they sealed the Division 4A title.

Entertaining Leicester Constabulary, the visitors were only able to field two pairs, and Melton took full advantage to run out easy 9-0 winners.

Scores: J. Horobin/G. Sturmey W 9-2, 9-2, 6-0; J. Sturmey/J. Wheatley W 9-2, 6-0, 6-0; J. Beagle/O. Aley W 9-2, 9-2, 6-0.

With the title now in their grasp, the team (pictured) then turned in another magnificent display at second-placed Oadby Granville Thirds to take the points and the title with a 7-2 win, adding this to the club’s Aegon League.

Jake Beagle and teenager Oley Aley led the way with a superb maximum, well supported by Jonathan and Guy Sturmey, and Justin Horobin with Jason Wheatley who both collected two sets.

Scores: J. Wheatley/J. Horobin W 9-3, 9-4, L 6-9; J. Sturmey/G. Sturmey W 9-4, 9-7, L 6-9; J. Beagle/O. Aley W 9-5, 9-4, 9-2.

* With all Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams all in the frame for league titles, the junior section responded brilliantly.

The 8s and under team produced some superb performances to give them a chance of honours, starting by edging a tough match with Hinckley, 9-7.

Leading the way was Viliame Cadrokadroka who was superb and won three out of four matches, backed up by Mabel Verity, Evan Watson and Max Enderby who all took two wins.

Scores: M. Enderby W 10-5, L 4-10, 3-10, W 10-5; V. Cadrokadroka W 10-5, 10-2, 10-5, L 1-10; M. Verity L 3-10, W 10-5, 12-10, L 1-10; E. Watson W 10-5, L 4-10, 3-10, W 10-3.

They went down 4-12 to a strong Kibworth team, despite some good performances, with Cadrokadroka collecting two wins, and Enderby and Watson one apiece.

Scores: M. Enderby L 6-10, 5-10, W 10-8, L 1-10; V. Cadrokadroka L 6-10, W 10-3, 10-5, L 3-10; M. Verity L 9-11, 2-10, 2-10, 2-10; E. Watson W 10-8, L 5-10, 9-11, 5-10.

With a changed team, Melton were far too strong for Rutland Academy, finishing with a 15-1 victory.

Scores: B. England W 10-3, 10-6, 10-3, 10-0; H. Skailes W 10-1, 10-2, 10-0, 10-6; V. Cadrokadroka W 10-3, 10-0, 10-6, 10-5; E. Watson W 10-0, 10-2, 10-3, L 5-10.

And they capped a superb run of results against a strong Loughborough TC team with a magnificent 9-7 win.

Hugo Skailes was the cornerstone with a maximum four wins, while Watson and Ben England collected two wins, and Cadrokadroka chipped in with a single win.

Scores: H. Skailes W 10-6, 10-5, 10-4, 10-5; B. England L 6-10, 3-10, W 10-8, 10-5; E. Watson W 10-8, 12-10, L 3-10, 3-10; V. Cadrokadrokia W 10-8, L 1-10, 9-11, 2-10.

The win puts the youngsters in pole position, but Kibworth having a chance of pipping them at the post.

* The club’s under 16s boys lie second in Division Three, with the under 14s boys in third spot in Division Five, under 12s boys fourth in Division 3B, the under 10s boys fourth in Division Six, and the under 9s mixed team fourth in Division Two.