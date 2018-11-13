Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men fuel promotion hopes after town derby

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs men’s second team stayed in the promotion hunt after a convincing 7-1 win at crosstown rivals Hamilton last week.

Following overnight rain both sides found the slippery courts a hazard, but Melton always looked the more assured team.

Skipper Justin Horobin and teenager Gabriel Johnson were in terrific form to earn a maximum four sets for the loss of just four games.

Second pairing Simon Hawthorne and Sean O’Regan took time to settle to the slippery surface early on, but recovered their composure to claim another convincing win with three sets.

Scores: J. Horobin/G. Johnson W 6-0, 6-2; W 6-0, 6-2. S. Hawthorne/S. O’Regan W 6-2, 6-1; D 6-7, 6-4.

* The men’s third team travelled to Hinckley Thirds and kept up their unbeaten run in Division Nine with an emphatic 8-0 win over the home side.

The first pairing of Jake Beagle and teenager Ollie Aley were in commanding form as they recorded a maximum four sets without losing a game.

Skipper Jason Wheatley paired up with Neil Johnson, back from a lengthy lay-off with a nagging injury, and they also notched a maximum four sets to complete the rout.

Scores: J. Beagle/O. Aley W 6-0, 6-0; W 6-0, 6-0. J. Wheatley/N. Johnson W 6-2, 6-0; W 6-0, 6-2.

* The ladies’ second team remained unbeaten in Division Seven matches following a visit to Kegworth.

They returned with the points following a convincing 8-0 win.

First pairing of Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward collected their maximum four sets for just the loss of four games, while second pairing Jill Woods and the revitalised Jenny Golland matched them, losing just three games overall.

Scores: J. Heggs/L. Hayward W 6-1, 6-2; W 6-2, 6-1. J. Woods/J. Golland W 6-0, 6-2; W 6-0, 6-1.