Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies retain place in Winter League Division One

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies’ first team ensured another season in Leics Winter Doubles League Division One with a 4-4 draw against a strong Leicestershire Club team.

With the adverse weather conditions before Christmas delaying this match, skipper Jess Gadsby was well aware of the importance of a good result in their final fixture.

Laura Cooper and Ellie Jenkins eased any worries by showing superb form to collect a maximum four sets in convincing style.

Skipper Gadsby drafted in teenager Abbi Hickling for her first match and the youngster performed well.

Scores: L. Cooper/E. Jenkins W 6-0, 6-1; W 6-2, 6-3. J. Gadsby/A. Hickling L 2-6, 2-6; L 0-6, 0-6.

* Melton got their Winter Indoor League campaign at Loughborough off to a flying start with wins for both teams.

The first team saw off Charnwood with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Luke Smith and James Rowe took the men’s doubles 6-5, with Jess Gadsby and Samitra Fox notching a resounding 11-0 win in the ladies’ doubles.

Skipper Jess then teamed up with Luke in the mixed to notch a 7-4 win, and James and Samitra also weighed in with a 7-4 win.

The second team began their campaign with a 3-1 win against Market Bosworth.

Simon Hawthorne and Jason Wheatley took the men’s doubles 9-5, and Alison Stone teamed up with Laura McMullen to take their doubles 6-3.

Simon and Laura went down 9-1 in their mixed doubles before Jason and Alison capped the win with a 9-4 success.