Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies make perfect start

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s first teams both started their Division One campaigns with excellent wins last week.

The ladies’ team ran out convincing 9-0 winners at home to Oadby Granville, with skipper Charlie Griffin partnering new member Sarah Driver at first pair.

They teamed up well to collect their three rubbers while dropping just four games.

Jess Gadsby and Georgene Ashmore nearly matched their first pairs effort with three wins with just the loss of six games.

Ellie Jenkins and Samitra Fox completed the rout for just the loss of 11 games to give the ladies a fine start.

Scores: C. Griffin/S. Driver W 9-2, 9-1, 9-1; G. Ashmore/J. Gadsby W 9-2, 9-3, 9-1; E. Jenkins/S. Fox W 9-5, 9-4, 9-2.

* The men’s first team claimed the spoils at Leicester Forest East Seconds following a 6-3 win, each couple collecting two wins apiece.

Skipper Ben Mactaggart partnered Luke Smith at first pair and they took two wins without dropping a game before going down 9-8 in the other.

Tom Ellis and James Rowe were at second pair and they collected two wins before losing out 9-4 in the third.

John Sturmey came in at third pair to partner Tom Rowe and lost their perfect record with a 9-5 defeat in their third rubber.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/L. Smith L 5-9, W 9-0, 9-0; T. Ellis/J. Rowe L 4-9, W 9-2, 9-1; J. Sturmey/T. Rowe L 5-9 W 9-3, 9-2.