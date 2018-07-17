Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies eclipse favourites to land title

Have your say

After a nail-biting end to the season, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team pipped title favourites Stoney Stanton by a solitary point.

The feat added the latest title to the club’s ever-growing list of honours at Melton Council’s Sports Village courts.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club members competed at their own Wimbledon doubles tournament EMN-180717-145819002

The team first travelled to third-placed Kibworth Firsts and found the home side in good form in a disappointing 6-3 defeat.

Just days later the team entertained leaders Stoney Stanton and produced a much-improved performance to win 6-3.

Laura Hayward and Jo Heggs were the cornerstone of the win with a superb maximum haul of sets.

Beth Lowe and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with two wins, and Carol Gilchrist with Nicky Kennedy added one.

Work continues on the new clubhouse EMN-180717-145752002

The ladies’s title fate rested on Kibworth and Stoney Stanton who met in the final match of the season.

Stanton needed at least a 7-2 victory to take the title, but were only able to collect a 6-3 win, handing the Melton ladies the Division 3B crown.

Over the season, Jo Heggs notched 16 out of 24 rubbers, while Laura Haywood and Beth Lowe won 15 of 21, and both Nicky Kennedy and Carol Gilchrist took 14 of 21 sets as the backbone of the team.

Scores (v Kibworth): N. Kennedy/C. Gilchrist W 9-1, L 6-9, 8-9; B. Lowe/S. Medcalf L 2-9, 5-9, W 9-7; J. Heggs/L. Haywood L 2-9, W 9-4, L 5-9.

(v Stanton): C. Gilchrist/N. Kennedy W 9-5, L 4-9, 8-9; J. Heggs/L. Hayward W 9-8, 9-7, 9-3; B. Lowe/S. Medcalf W 9-4, L 3-9, W 9-3.

* Melton Mowbray TC hosted their own Wimbledon Doubles Tournament for club members, complete with strawberries and cream.

With their new clubhouse nearing completion, by local company Sporty Co, 24 members turned out for what was for many their first taste of friendly competitive doubles.

The pairs battled over six rounds for approximately three hours, with pairings changed every round to ensure the novices could partner a club team player.

After 168 games, three players finished at the top of the tree with the same number of wins: Stuart Mullard, Ellie Jenkins and Phil White.

Thanks to an unbeaten record, first-timer Phil White took the win, with Ellie and Stuart collecting runners-up prizes.

Organiser Justin Horobin and assistant chairman Nigel Haynes were delighted with the turnout and spirit of the day.