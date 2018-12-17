Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies clinch title at Leicester Forest

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team continued their impressive year when they clinched the Division Seven championship last week.

Fresh from a super summer season, the team visited Leicester Forest East and returned with the points and the title following an impressive 7-1 win.

With close rivals Oakham pushing Melton all the way, the team knew that only a 6-2 win or better would be good enough and they duly delivered.

Jo Heggs and partner Laura Hayward were in terrific form to record a maximum four wins and they were well supported by Jenny Golland and partner Alison Stone who collected three.

The squad that ensured the club’s seventh title of the year consisted of skipper Carol Gilchrist, Laura Hayward, Jo Heggs, Jenny Golland, Alison Stone, Jill Woods, Sarah Medcalf, Ellie Jenkins Jess Gadsby and Abbi Hickling.

Jo Heggs finished top of the league’s averages with team-mate Jenny Golland in second place and Jill Woods in 10th spot.

The club’s title tally could yet increase with three teams still remaining in the hunt for silverware.

Scores: J. Heggs/L. Hayward W 6-0, 6-1; W 7-5, 6-2. J. Golland/A. Stone W 6-1, 7-5; D 3-6, 6-4.

* Melton’s men’s second team kept themselves in the promotion stakes in Division Three when they turned in another convincing display to run out 8-0 winners at Rothley Seconds.

Recovered from a lengthy injury lay-off, Neil Johnson teamed up with the in-form left-hander Shaun O’Regan to collect their four sets for the loss of just seven games.

Second pairing John Sturmey, runner-up in a recent Marbella open doubles tournament, and his consistent partner Simon Hawthorne all but matched them, losing just eight games.

With two matches remaining, the team need to keep the pressure on title favourites Loughborough TC Firsts and ensure they gain second spot, and with it, promotion.

Scores: N. Johnson/S. O’Regan W 6-2, 6-2; W 6-1, 6-2. J. Sturmey/S. Hawthorne W 6-4, 6-2; W 6-1, 6-1.

* The men’s first team suffered a setback to their Division One title hopes when they were on the wrong side of a 7-1 defeat at in-form Market Bosworth.

The defeat means Melton will have to put in a huge effort to put themselves back in the hunt, with Lutterworth and Bosworth looking the likely winners.

Second team captain Justin Horobin came into the side to partner Tom Rowe, and the pair lost a tight first match, going down 4-6, 4-6.

But they collected the club’s only point when they drew their final match.

Melton’s second pairing of brothers Tom and Ettiene Ellis also lost out in a tight first rubber before also losing their second match.

Scores: T. Rowe/J. Horobin D 3-6, 6-4; L 4-6, 4-6. T. Ellis/E. Ellis L 4-6, 5-7; L 2-6, 2-6.