Melton Mowbray Tennis Club juniors make mixed start to winter season

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s juniors got their winter League campaign under way last week with a mixed bag of results.

The Mini Red 8 and under team set the scene with a super 12-4 win over Desford in their Group Two match as Harrison Culpan led the way with a maximum four wins.

Ethan Davidson and Evan Watson weighed in with three wins each, and Max Enderby won two to cap a positive start to the campaign.

Scores: Evan Watson W 10-6, L 9-11, W 10-6, W 10-8; Max Enderby W 10-1, L 6-10, W 10-3, L 7-10; Harrison Culpan W 10-8, W 10-1, W 10-8, W 10-1; Ethan Davidson W 10-0, W 10-4, W 10-2, L 7-10.

* The Mini Orange 9 and under team also produced a good display in their Division 5B match against a strong Oadby B team.

The Melton youngsters came out on top with a 2-1 win, with Aiden Messina-Dalby starting the ball rolling when he put the Melton youngsters ahead after a battling display that saw him fight back to win 5-7, 7-3, 7-5.

Ben England also put up a really good show before going down 1-7, 7-5, 1-9 leaving the scores level going into the doubles.

The opposition were not prepared for what came next as Aiden and Ben turned in a faultless display which saw them take the rubber and the match with an outstanding 7-0, 7-0, 7-0 win.

* The 12 and under boys’ team just lost out in a tight match against Oadby A in Division Three, losing out in a tight doubles decider.

Monty Adams went down in his singles by a 4-6, 0-6 scoreline before Danny Kettle hit back for the Melton youngsters with a fine 6-3, 6-1 win.

After a match of closely-fought rallies, the Melton lads went down by a 3-6, 2-6 score in the doubles as Oadby took the spoils.

* The 14 and under boys were also in action and they came up against a strong Leicestershire D team in their Division Five match.

The visitors took the points with a 3-0 win.

Scores: Adam Thornley L 2-6, 0-6; Joseph Atkinson L 2-6, 0-6; A. Thornley and J. Atkinson L 3-6, 2-6.