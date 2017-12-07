Melton Mowbray Tennis Club juniors emulate senior success

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s juniors continue to emulate their seniors with some fine results of late.

The 10s and under team of Gus Hagger and Frazer Jackson kept up their recent good form when they travelled to Oadby Granville TC and brought home the points with a convincing 3-0 win.

Melton's Under 12s B team - Billy Drewe and Adam Thornley EMN-170512-173850002

Gus laid the foundations with a solid 4-2, 4-1 singles win and team-mate followed suit with another win by the same 4-2, 4-1 scoreline.

The boys then lined up for the finals doubles match and the hosts put up a really good fight, but the Melton lads edged the first set 7-3 on a tie-break before taking the second 4-2 to gain maximum points.

* The 12s and under B team travelled to face a strong Leicestershire C team and despite turning in a good performance narrowly lost 4-2.

Adam Thornley went down in his singles 6-1, 6-0, a scoreline that did not do him justice as he was involved in many long rallies in a lengthy match.

Melton levelled the score when Billy Drewe outlasted his more impatient opponent and fully deserved his 6-3, 6-2 win,

With the match hinging on the doubles, the home side took the first set 6-2 before Adam and Billy hit back to take the second 6-4.

The decisive final set proved a real battle, but the home side just edged it 10-8.

* Melton’s ladies’ second team rounded off their Group Seven Winter League programme with a 4-4 draw at Rothley to leave them in a very respectable fourth place in the final standings.

Due to unavailability and last-minute illnesses, Nicky Kennedy and sister Laura Hayward had to make the short journey to Rothley as the only pair, but they collected all of their four sets to ensure a share of the spoils.

Skipper Nicky Kennedy was delighted overall with the winter sessions and the use of no fewer than eight different players.

Scores: Nicky Kennedy/Laura Hayward won 6-0, 6-0; won 6-3, 6-1.

* The ladies’ first team were without a game, but lie fifth in Division One with one match remaining.

But a good win over The Leicestershire Club could see them finish in fourth or even the top three.

Jess Gadsby has used seven players, but a mix-up in the first week of the season which saw Charnwood claim the points really gave the club a mountain to climb and realistically damaged any chance of a title tilt.

* On the men’s front, all three teams were fixtureless this weekend, but they are all pressing for titles in Groups One, Four and 10 which would cap a stunning season.

* The adverse weather conditions have failed to stop the club’s juniors Saturday coaching with the Mini’s being switched indoors to the Sports Village gymnasium, while the older age groups and Saturday afternoon seniors brave the chilly conditions outside under the direction of coach Brent Horobin.

Anyone interested in the Mini/Junior programme can call Di Burdett on 07841 380410, and for more details on adult beginners or improvers classes, call

Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.