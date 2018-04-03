Melton Mowbray Tennis Club juniors add indoor title to success story

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs juniors kept up the amazing success story when the 8s and under team collected the Division Two indoor title.

Sitting top of the league going into the final weekend of matches, the season was brought as all remaining matches were cancelled because of the snowy conditions, leaving Melton as the champions.

Melton squad: William Cox, Robbie Duncan, Aiden Messina-Dalby, Hugo Skalies, Evan Watson, Arthur Verity.

Head coach Di Burdett was delighted at the team’s success and was quick to praise the club’s other Junior Winter League teams with many of the players getting their first taste of league competition.

The 9s and under A team of Jack Skailes and Thomas Rose were pipped to the runners-up spot in their league, while the B team – Lucy Upton and Finley Gilchrist – also came third in Division 4B.

Melton’s 12s and under boys’ team of Ben Greening, Lucas Townend, Thomas Studdert-Kennedy and Adam Thornley finished fourth in Division 2B, and the brothers James and Oliver Roberts teamed up in the 14s and under boys’ team which finished a creditable third in Division 2B.

The youngsters will have a short breather before they return later this month in the Summer Aegon leagues.

Off the courts, the club’s wind-damaged fencing has been replaced and the ash tree has been crowned to ensure safety for the upcoming club cabin to be erected nearby.

All funding as been raised to purchase the cabin and the club is hoping this will be in place early in May.

The club are indebted to the generosity of local business Samworth Brothers who have supported the club in the efforts to purchase the cabin, while another local business, sports equipment suppliers SportyCo, will supply the cabin.

Melton Council has been working closely with the tennis club to improve their facilities at Melton Sports Village.