Melton Mowbray Tennis Club dispatch Carisbrooke

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s winter league teams were back in action and back on form following a break for the school half-term holiday.

Melton’s men’s third team collected a win over visitors Carisbrooke, while the ladies’ first team secured a share of the spoils from their visit to Charnwood.

The men’s team preserved their unbeaten record in Division Nine with a solid 7-1 win.

Jake Beagle and Mike Roy, making his home debut, wrapped up a fine maximum which included a tie-break win at 11-9.

Second pairing of skipper Jason Wheatley and debutant Martin Reason weighed in with three sets to ensure the team remain in the running for promotion.

Scores: J. Beagle/M. Roy W 6-3, 6-0; W 6-3, 7-6 (11-9). J. Wheatley/M. Reason D 6-4, 2-6; W 6-3, 6-0.

* The ladies’ first team travelled to Charnwood Firsts for their Division One match which ended honours even following a four-all draw.

First pair Corrine Blythe and Ellie Jenkins, and the second pair of Sarah Diver and Sumitra Fox earned two wins apiece.

Scores: S. Driver/S. Fox W 6-0, 6-2; L 3-6 1-6. J. Gadsby/C. Blythe W 6-0, 6-1; L 0-6, 0-6.