Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Champions off to a flyer

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s mixed first team got off to a flyer when they sealed a terrific 7-2 win at Ashby Castle.

As 2017 champions of Division One, skipper Charlie Griffin and her team-mates are determined to go full tilt to retain their title, and they got off to a brilliant start.

Instrumental in the win were Ryan Parmar and Corinne Blythe, and the second pairing of James Rowe and Jess Gadsby, with both pairs collecting maximums, while Tom Rowe and Sibella Chew chipped in with one set.

Scores: J. Rowe/J. Gadsby W 9-6, 9-3, 9-4; R. Parmar/C. Blythe W 9-0, 9-1, 9-8; T. Rowe/S. Chew W 9-7, L 6-9, 8-9.

* The second mixed team, promoted to Group 3B, carried on their good work at Carisbrooke B and proved too strong in an emphatic 9-0 win.

First pairing of Etienne Ellis and Ellie Jenkins were in particular fine form, losing just five games.

The second pair Tom Ellis and Sumitra Fox lost just seven games, and Sean O’Regan and Sarah Diver lost just nine games.

* The club’s third mixed team just failed to make it a hat-trick of wins when they hosted Leicestershire B in Group Five.

They went down 8-1, but the scoreline does not tell the full story of the match as the hosts lost out in three tie-break sets.

Ollie Aley and Beth Lowe were on the end of two 9-8 defeats, but had the consolation of collecting the club’s sole winning rubber.

Sam Dryell and Jill Woods also lost out in another tie-breaker in a tough baptism in a new league.

Scores: O. Aley/B. Lowe W 9-3, L 8-9, 8-9; J. Beagle/A. Stone L 5-9, 3-9, 5-9; T. Dryell/J. Woods L 8-9, 6-9, 4-9.