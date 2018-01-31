Melton Mowbray Golf Club welcome new captains for 2018 season

Have your say

One of the key events of Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s year took place on Sunday as they welcomed their 2018 skippers at the customary Captains Drive-in.

The weather was at its kindest for the event as both lady captain Sandie Normanton and club captain Glenn Price drove off the first tee at noon.

They both hit good shots with Sandie driving 133 yards and Glenn hitting a terrific 194 yards.

More than 120 members, friends and family supported and cheered them on with a bit of good-natured heckling from their golfing friends.

The handover then took place in the clubhouse with the change of captains’ photos.

Melton GC past lady president, Chris Cook presented outgoing lady captain, Bettyne Norton with her photograph.

Bettyne, who has switched from captain to ladies’ president, thanked everyone for their support during her year during which more than £3,000 was raised for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Headway and club redecoration.

Sandie outlined her plans and hopes for 2018, and confirmed her chosen charity as Dogs for Good which helps train assistance dogs for disabled people.

Club president Terry Brown thanked outgoing captain Ian Solloway for his hard work in 2017, before presenting him with his photograph. Ian raised £1,000 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance during his term in office.

Glenn discussed his plans for the year and will be raising money for the Different Strokes charity, as well as course improvements.

* The Monday Morning Mingles held their first competition in three weeks as the weather finally improved enough for play.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale finished in first place with a score of nett 32.4, just ahead of Jorge Schmidt and Pat Barnes (nett 35.6).

Denis Dayman and Alison Gatward took third spot with nett 39.8.

Bob, Margaret, Denis and Alison also won the best fourball score to cap a good day for both pairs.