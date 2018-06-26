Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Tony and Sam reach county quarter-finals

Have your say

Melton Golf Club professional Tony Westwood and Sam Pollard made it through to the last eight of the Leicestershire Pro-Am Foursomes Matchplay.

The pair beat the Birstall B team 3 and 1 at home last Thursday and are waiting to hear who they will play in the quarter-finals.

The Melton GC team, from left, Chris Cook, Alison Gatward, Liz Clark and Margaret Samways, with lady captain Sandie Normanton, finished third last Friday EMN-180626-130513002

The Melton pairing were never behind in a close match which saw good golf from both teams.

* A field of 78 players of handicaps 20 and under took part in the Petfoods Trophy on Saturday.

A further 20 players with handicaps exceeding 20 took part in the third round of the Compton Cup.

George Boddy won with an excellent nett 63 three shots clear of Ian Townsend, with Sam Pollard a shot back in third on nett 67.

Pollard also recorded the day’s best gross round of 68 to earn a coveted scratch handicap.

Two’s sweep: George Boddy, Gary Kitchen, Brian Cole, Ian Plant, Mike Catlin, Adrian Stokes, Mick Wilson, Ian Townsend, Dale Radford, Tim Mortimer, Phil Curtis.

David Bailey lifted the Compton Cup with a nett round of 70, pipping James Cartwright by a single shot, while Sam Wright was third with nett 72.

* Melton GC visited Rutland Water for their fourth game in the Scratch League.

A 2 and 1 win from Pete Poolan gave them a very promising start, while good scoring saw Craig Hallam win 6 and 5, followed by another comfortable victory for Duncan Bagshaw (7 and 6).

Dave Poolan’s match was in the balance before ending as a draw, but results then swung the home side’s way.

They won the remaining four matches, two being decided on the final hole, leaving Melton to reflect on missed chances in a narrow four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half defeat.

* Melton GC’s popular ladies’ am-am was played last Friday and attracted a field of 80 from clubs around the area.

The format was stableford with two scores to count from the teams of four who played at 90 per cent handicap.

Cakes and refreshments were served at the halfway house with donations encouraged for the lady captain’s charity, Dogs For Good.

The quartet of Angela Wright, Chris Savage, Ann Whibley and Tracey Watts, who teamed up from different clubs, won top prize with 84 points after a countback from the Melton team of Liz Snow, Nancy Denny, Jean Moulds and Barbara Hamston.

Chris Cook, Alison Gatward, Liz Clark and Margaret Samways, also from Melton, were third with 80 points.

Other prizewinners – Nearest the line on the first fairway: Pat Gladstone (Rushcliffe GC); Nearest the pin (14th): Annette O’Meara.

* A field of 10 pairs of ladies took to the course last Wednesday for a Ping Fourball Betterball competition.

The top 50 scores nationwide qualify for the grand final, while the next 50 will go through to the plate competition, both at Gainsborough in September.

Sandie Normanton and Pat Barnes won with a superb score of 45 points as they bid to become only the second-ever Melton pair to qualify for the final.

Runners-up Alison Gatward with Maureen McCall returned an excellent score of 42 points.

* Melton GC seniors played their latest match against Radcliffe-on-Trent on Monday.

Warm temperatures and dry fairways made for long ball carries and good scoring, and Melton won a hard-fought match by five-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.

Melton scoring pairs: Jerzy Schmidt (capt)/Denis Dayman won 2 and 1, Bob Luke/David McKain won 4 and 3, Owen Cook/Don Benzie won 5 and 4, Jim Shaw/Jim McQuillan halved, David Bentley/Julian Kisiel won 3 and 2, vice captain Dick Chapman/David Wells won 2-up.

Prior to this two matches in quick succession brought mixed fortunes for the seniors.

They suffered their first defeat of the season at Ruddington Grange by a narrow four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half margin.

Melton scoring pairs: Captain Jerzy Schmidt/Tom Eadon won 8 and 7, Richard Grieve/Denis Dayman won 1-up, Peter Rayers/Julian Kisiel won 1-up, John Squires/Ray Stone halved.

Four days later, Melton returned to winning ways with a solid 5-3 home win over Stanton-on-the-Wolds.

Melton scoring pairs: Haydn Snow/Ray Stone won 1-up, Tom Eadon/Eddie Cham won 4 and 3, Richard Haines/Denis Dayman won 6 and 5, club captain Glen Price and seniors vice-captain Dick Chapman won 7 and 5, Bob Purkis/Al Terzza halved, John Squires/Jim McQuillan halved.