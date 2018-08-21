Melton Mowbray Golf Club team await promotion fate after Rutland Water win

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s scratch league team kept themselves in with a shout of promotion after clinching a must-win final match.

In the last match of the season on Thursday, Melton hosted Rutland Water for a match in which the winners would take second place in the division.

A healthy field supported the MMGC professional Tony Westwood's Away Day EMN-180821-121739002

Rutland had edged the away match by a single point so the hosts, led by team captain Gerry Stephens, expected a tough challenge.

The first four matches went Melton’s way, but the fifth match was close-fought and went to Rutland.

The remainder all went to the hosts, giving them an excellent 7-1 win which could mean promotion if Forest Hill or another team apply to join the league.

* Melton’s C team fielded only four pairings instead of the usual eight with Cosby unable to field the full compliment.

Lady captain Sandie Normanton with winning trio Avis Webb, Liz Snow and Sue Bennett EMN-180816-150806002

Club captain Glenn Price and John Webb led out the team and earned a creditable half from a nip-and-tuck game, with the skipper giving a special mention to his playing partner for filling in at the 11th hour after a last-minute withdrawal.

Melton wrapped up a good three-and-a-half to a half win over experienced opponents thanks to wins from Dave McCain and Dave Bailey (4 and 3), Colin Kitchen and Mark Lewis (5 and 4), and Roger Alexander with Richard Kendall (5 and 4).

* After a rain-delayed start, Melton GC Seniors took on a strong Ruddington side, but showed their strong competitive nature by winning six-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

Despite cooler conditions, the fairways remained hard, and the greens were tricky with balls bouncing high and running long on impact.

Point scorers: Seniors vice-captain Dick Chapman/Eddie Cham won 7 and 5, Tom Eadon/Ken Kirk won 1-up, Bob Luke/Brian Wray won 6 and 4, Don Benzie/Dennis Dayman halved, Dave Wells/Bob Parkinson won 1-up, Julien Kisiel won 3 and 2.

* A 24-strong group of Melton Golf Club ladies made their way to Peterborough Milton for the Lady Captain’s Away Day.

They enjoyed the challenge of the parkland course, despite the daunting lake on the first, playing on soft greens and dry fairways which kept a lot of bounce.

Playing a three-ball stableford with two scores to count, the team of Avis Webb, Liz Snow and Sue Bennett won with a creditable 74 points.

Pam Parker, Alison Gatward and Nancy Denny were second with 72 points, and in third with 70 were Bettyne Norton, Kathie Finn and lady captain Sandie Normanton.

* Melton GC professional Tony Westwood organised an exchange day with the professional from Blankney, in Lincolnshire.

A total of 47 golfers turned out to support his first away day which was played as a betterball stableford with teams drawn from two pools of high and low handicaps.

Occasional gusting winds made the golf more testing, and the scores returned were very close, with all of the top five places decided on countback after all returned scores of around 41 points.

* A strong field turned out to compete in the midweek stableford competition last Tuesday which doubled up as a Race to Woodhall Spa (RWS) qualifier.

The good conditions helped produce several below-handicap scores, with players able to attack the course and use the longer run on the hard fairways.

Paul Gough finished top of the pile with 40 points, three clear of Ian Townsend who pushed John Waldron back into third after a countback.

* A strong field of 69 entered the weekly medal on Saturday, the latest in the RWS series, and with cooler temperatures and light wind, scoring was again very good.

Overall winner George Boddy carded an impressive nett 63 net, and also had the best gross round of 71.

The category five and six stableford, held concurrently, was won by Clive Watts with 25 points, on countback from runner-up Mick Ward.

Results – Division One: 1 Geoff Townsend nett 68, 2 Phil Millward nett 71 ocb. Division Two: 1 Gary Kitchen nett 66, 2 Chris Ward 67 ocb. Division Three: 1 Nick Baines nett 70, 2 Russell Freeman nett 72.

Twos sweep: James Cartwright, Chris Shardlow, Gary Kitchen, Jack Inguanta, Chris Ward, Anthony Halls, George Boddy, Kevin Rate.