Melton Mowbray Golf Club set for Race to Woodhall Spa final

The main competition focus for Melton Mowbray Golf Club will be in Lincolnshire this weekend with the final of the season-long Race to Woodhall Spa series.

Former winner Sam Pollard qualified automatically for Sunday’s final by topping the order of merit with two wins and 11 top-10 finishes in the 26 competitions.

Melton lady captain Sandie Normanton (left) EMN-181210-165516002

He will be joined at Woodhall Spa – the home of England Golf – by Geoff and Ian Townsend, Ray Catton, David Taylor, and Kev Roberton, who occupied the top five spots at the end of series shootout.

* Melton Mowbray GC lady captain Sandie Normanton was in the prizes at an event hosted by Women and Golf Magazine at the challenging par-75 Lindrick GC, in Worksop.

A group of eight Melton GC ladies decided to join the day which also included a presentation by Di Horsley, chairman of the England Golf Trust.

Sandie won the individual prize and came away with a new Ping bag and a bottle of champagne.