Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Minglers turn out in force

The popularity of the Monday Morning Mingles continued this week with another good turnout at Melton Golf Club despite windy conditions.

Soft course conditions accounted for the lack of run of the ball on the fairways, but the cutting and ironing of the greens did help the players.

The winners on the day were John Squires and Bettyne Norton with a nett score of 35.2, followed by George Schmidt and Pat Barnes with 36.2.

They pushed Terry and Julia Brown into third place with a nett score of 37.6.

The day’s best fourball score was Haydn and Liz Snow, with John Squires and Bettyne Norton, with a nett 75.0.