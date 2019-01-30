Melton Mowbray Golf Club ladies hold annual awards

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies’ section rewarded their top performers of 2018 at their annual prize presentation last Wednesday.

The 30-plus ladies who attended reflected the achievements of last year and looked ahead to the season to come.

Pam Parker with out-going lady captain Sandie Normanton EMN-190129-123547002

Among the prize-winners were Sue Bennett who won the Silverspoons competition, and Pam Parker who came out top at the Summer Nines Challenge.

The prize presentation was followed by a lunch and the annual meeting where 2018 lady captain, Sandie Normanton, stood down and was replaced by incoming lady captain for 2019, Nancy Denny.

Nancy introduced the new lady vice-captain, Jackie Fisher and new lady president, Julia Brown.

* Bitter winds and a drop in temperature did not deter the Monday Morning Mingles golfers turning out for their regular game.

With very little between the scores of the top three places, it was a nail-biting affair as organisers waited for all the results to come in.

The eventual winners were George Schmidt and Pat Barnes with a nett score of 35.2.

Tom Eadon and Liz Clark carded a round of nett 36.4 to pip Eddie and Gay Cham (36.8) to the runners-up spot.

The best combined fourball was Terry Brown and Julia Brown with Eddie and Gay Cham (nett 74.2).

* A field of 61 dedicated golfers turned out on Saturday to enter the individual stableford competition, played off full handicap and organised by club professional Tony Westwood.

The going was soft on the greens, but the course played very long into the wind and some excellent scores were recorded.

This included Alan Sleath who won with 43 points which left him well clear of his nearest challenger Darren Mackie who took second spot on a countback from the then club vice-captain Gerry Stephens, both with 38 points.

Ray Catton completed the top four with 36.