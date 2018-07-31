Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Ladies beat Beeston Fields to reach Taskers Trophy semi-finals

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies continued their quest for silverware as they reached the Taskers Trophy semi-finals last week.

On a thundery afternoon, Melton hosted Beeston Fields ladies for a quarter-final tie and had to give a shot to their opponents to allow for home advantage.

Peter Poolan may keep this ball for posterity after a hole-in-one helped him to victory EMN-180731-124601002

The course was playing well and the greens running true, but Beeston proved to be formidable opponents and gave Melton a tough time

The home side had to dig deep for their wins as they reached the last four.

With the result confirmed a storm hit the course and the remaining ladies were given the choice of playing on or going off the course.

Margaret Smale agreed a half with her opponent despite leading 1-up at the time, but Julia Brown braved the storm and fought until the end to rescue a creditable half having trailed 2-down with two holes to play.

The wins came from lady captain Sandie Normanton (2-up), vice-captain Nancy Denny (3 and 2), Drina Terzza (1-up), and Jean Moulds (3 and 2).

* Pete Poolan had an afternoon to remember as a hole-in-one helped him on his way to victory in Friday’s Race to Woodhall Spa competition.

A strong field of 49 golfers turned out for the latest leg of the series looking for points to climb the RWS Table of Merit as they bid for a place in the top 30 and the end-of-season play-offs.

The overall scores were excellent with only 10 points separating the whole field from first to last.

Poolan won with an excellent score of 42 points, aided by holing a superb tee shot to the green on the par-three 14th hole.

Runner-up Corey Thornton also carded 42 points, followed by Matthew Catton, Tony Robinson, and Doug Woolley who all scored 40 points.

* Melton Golf Club hosted Rutland County in their annual friendly, held alternately at their respective clubs.

Despite much-welcomed cooler temperatures, the windy conditions made for a tough start as both teams adapted.

The Rutland team were led out by their club captain Eric Cooper and his partner Gerry Mcyntyre in a very competitive fixture which was played in a good spirit.

The result went to Melton by five matches to one.

Melton point scorers: Steve Wright (team captain)/Terry Brown won 1-up, Mezz Watchorn/Mick Curtis won 2 and 1, Jack Inguanta/Kevin Robertson won 2 and 1, Andy Blunt/Tony Robinson won 4 and 3, Owen Cook/Bob Luke won 3 and 2.