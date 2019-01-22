Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Hoggans go low in superb Migles round

Have your say

There was another good turnout at Melton Mowbray Golf Club for this week’s Monday Morning Mingles.

Mike and Gill Hoggan took advantage of good conditions to shoot an incredible winning nett score of 31.8, one of the lowest scores on record for Monday Morning Mingles.

They finished five points ahead of the second-placed couple Haydn and Liz Snow (36.8), and Eddie and Gay Cham completed the top three with nett 37.8.

The day’s best fourball was Mike and Gill Hoggan with Bob Luke and Margaret Smale (nett 70.6).

* A fun winter golf competition, organised by club professional Tony Westwood attracted an excellent field last weekend.

The format was a stableford, with two to count and a yellow ball played by each player in turn which would then be multiplied with the other score.

In mild conditions, and with soft greens, it was going to be a good test of golf, with several players carding a birdie on the par three holes, including Brendon Boyce who earned two in his round.

Geoff Townsend, Dave Taylor, Paul Mullins and Steve Burton won with a very good team score of 94, just one ahead of runners-up Dave Mackie, Malcolm Farrow, Scott Cartwright, and Jake Cartwright.

The three-ball team of Ben Turner, Andy Blount, Mick Jordan took third place with 89.