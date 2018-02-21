Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Captain’s year raises £1,500 for RNLI

Have your say

Melton Golf Club’s ladies’ gathered after their Valentine’s Day nine-hole competition to make a special presentation to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Last year’s lady captain Bettyne Norton presented a cheque for £1,500 to the RNLI from her year’s fundraising.

Bettyne and the ladies’ section raised money in various ways, with one of the most popular selling their cakes at the halfway house during club open competitions, as well as raffles, fashion shows and yoga classes, led by Bettyne, a qualified yoga instructor.

A field of 15 ladies played a three-ball am-am, won by he trip of Pat Barnes, 2018 lady captain Sandie Normanton, and Margaret Hoskins, all with 29 points.

Liz Snow, Jackie Fisher and Sue Bennett were four points back in second place.

* The sun shone on Sunday for round five of the Autumn Trophy where 51 players lined up.

Competition organiser Chris Radford was part of the winning team with Kevin Robertson and Nigel Shaw, while club professional Tony Westwood, Kris Owen and Nigel Blunt took second place.

The team of Matt Catton, Mark Lewis and Dick Chapman completed the top three, and Mark Lewis won the nearest-the-pin prize.

* Last Saturday’s fourball am-am was won by Scott and James Cartwright with partners Malcolm Farrow and Mike Catlin with a score of 72 points.

A 69-point total secured John Harvey, Chris Shardlow, Guy Fishwick and Eddie Cham second place from Tim Mortimer, Mick Pollard, and Tony Robinson.

The only two scored on the day went to Eddie Cham.