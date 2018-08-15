Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Captain lands President’s Putter

Have your say

A second round charge from Melton Mowbray Golf Club captain Glenn Price earned him the President’s Putter honours on Saturday.

Price headed a big field of 80 in the second and final round of the competition after a round of nett 67 to top the overall standings, on countback, with a combined score of 140.

Melton team vice-captain Neil Eaves (left) with Kibworth B team's stand-in skipper EMN-180814-123514002

A vast number in the field had started the day in contention to win the coveted prize, and despite cooler weather, conditions remained difficult, with fairways still dry and hard, creating a lot more run on the ball.

JP O’Reilly was second on Saturday with a round of nett 68, pushing George Boddy into third on a countback.

Sam Pollard carded the best gross round with a respectable 72.

Twos sweep: Roger Alexander, Steve Draisy, John Harvey, Gerry Stephens, Stuart McNeil, Peter Poolan, Neil Farish, Mick Wilson, Paul Gough, Martin Hall, Ian Townsend.

* A total of 20 competitors entered the fifth round of the Compton Cup, and the outcome was quite close.

Nigel Shaw won with a nett 68, two shots clear of Jamie Orton who pipped Mick Wheatley for second place on countback.

But the overall winner of the Compton Cup was Phil Gray.

* Melton’s scratch team set up a potential promotion decider with Rutland Water this week after a heavy defeat at new champions Market Harborough last Thursday.

Unbeaten Harborough made full use of their home advantage and took the first six games, and only Dale Radford’s 6 and 5 win prevented a whitewash.

There were no excuses from Melton, playing the match on a course in excellent condition with the greens a true test of golf.

* Melton’s B Team were on the receiving end of a 5-0 drubbing at Kibworth last Wednesday.

Playing on slick greens, Melton gave a good account of themselves, but were undone by a fine, experienced Kibworth side.

All five matches were closely fought, with two going right down to the last few holes, but the hosts dug deep to complete a clean sweep.

* Melton GC seniors travelled to Wollaton Park on Monday to take on their seniors in what is always a competitive match.

In cool temperatures and slick greens, the outcome was an acceptable 3-3 draw.

Melton winning pairs: Dick Chapman (vice-team captain)/Bob Luke 3 and 1, Tom Eadon/Dennis Dayman (1-up), John Squires/Julien Kisiel (2 and 1).

* Last Wednesday a team led by lady captain Sandie Normanton took on a team headed by lady vice-captain Nancy Denny in a betterball matchplay, played over 18 holes.

All of the matches were hotly contested and played in good spirit, with several decided on the 18th hole.

The captain’s team took the spoils, 4-2.

* The ladies’ section competed in their annual Chris Lord Trophy, a betterball stableford played in pairs of high and low handicap golfers.

In-form lady captain Sandie Normanton and Drina Terzza posted an unbeatable 44 points, closely followed by lady vice-captain Nancy Denny and Barbara Hampton (42pts).

Pam Parker and Sally Hudson were third with a very creditable 37 points.

* Melton GC seniors captain Jerzy Schmidt held his away day at Rutland Water Golf Club.

The dry and hard fairways and hot conditions made play tricky and the undulating greens exacerbated the difficulty.

Teams were selected from three different handicap divisions and everyone played a stableford, with the best two scores counting on each hole.

The team of David Bentley, Julian Kisiel and Bill Fisher won with an excellent 81 points, give clear of runners-up John Squires, Denis Dayman and Bob Lemon. Owen Cook, Ray Stone and Steve Harris were third on 74.

Other prizewinners –

Longest drive (9th): David Bentley; Nearest-the-pin in two (3rd): Richard Haines. Nearest-the-pin (7th): Vic Newham; (12th): Ray Stone.

Birdies Nest: David Hirst, Haydn Snow, Julian Kisiel, John Squires, Richard Haines and Ray Stone.