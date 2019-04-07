Melton Mowbray Croquet Club starts season at new bigger home

Melton Mowbray Croquet Club had many reasons to relish the start of the new season last week in their new home on Egerton Park.

The site has four croquet lawns, twice as many as their old ground, just across Leicester Road, on Wilton Park.

The club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities EMN-190404-165210002

A lot of work went on behind the scenes through the closed season to secure a new home and the club wishes to thank Melton Mowbray Town Estate and Egerton Park Cricket Club who helped to make it happen.

The club welcomes all comers, of all ages and abilities, with no experience or equipment required.

A club spokesman said: “It’s a perfect activity for those who are less able physically, and something which engages the mind and the body, but most of all provides an ideal opportunity for fun and fellowship.”

A free trial session is available to all newcomers, along with some friendly tips and advice.

Subscription costs £30 per year which includes access to club sessions on Mondays from 2pm to 4pm, and on Thursdays from 6pm to dusk, with the season running from April to October.

For a free trial session, contact Sue Bailey for more information on (01664) 560252 or email sue.bailey8@btinternet.com