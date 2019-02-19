Melton Marvels boost survival hopes with Knighton win

Melton Marvels first team secured a much-needed win against Knighton Seconds in their bid to keep away from relegation danger.

Marvels had previously beaten Knighton by just three points, but with a full squad of nine, all on good form, they started strongly and took the first quarter 12-3.

Knighton’s defence strengthened in the second quarter while switching their shooting line-up and won the quarter by a point to reduce Melton’s lead to 21-13 at half-time.

But the Marvels didn’t let Knighton keep their stride for long and the third quarter ended 36-17.

They took this control into the final quarter to claim a comfortable win by 46-22.

The team wishes to thank Dooley for helping the club out with scoring each week .

* Marvels second team were defeated 22-13 by Charnwood Rutland Seconds, but the Third team produced a sensational upset win.

Having been beaten easily by undefeated league leaders Knighton 4 the week before, Melton went into the replay against the same opponents with no expectations.

But a couple of the youth players and a few new signings saw Marvel start positively and strongly.

This rattled a few of the Knighton players, and by the end of the first quarter, Melton were two points up.

A few tactical changes allowed Marvels to take a tight grip of the game.

Great defensive work from Ruth and Izzy in the D restricted Knighton shots, while the speed and pace of Jess, Lou and Vicki in centre court set up an easy transition down court to Jo and Mo at the shooting end.

With Knighton missing little shots and Melton continuing to produce some fantastic play, Marvels exploited their opponents’ errors and irritability to come away with an amazing 40-17 win.