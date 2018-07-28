Melton karter Chase Sharpe (7) posts best result at GYG

Chase Sharpe picked up the best result of his fledgling karting career with a fourth place finish in the BirelART UK Series.

Making another first-time appearance at a track – this time the picturesque GYG circuit in North Wales – the seven-year-old from Melton recorded a best lap of 51.6secs in testing.

Chase Sharpe continues his karting education EMN-180726-155631002

His pace was good in qualifying, hitting his target 50-second lap, to put him in a good position on a grid which was separated by just 1.6 seconds.

Chase made up a few positions in heat one to finished fourth in the rookies class, just half-a-second down on the winner, and with a best lap time quicker than the three karts ahead.

Dad Henry said: “They were battling for the last few laps and Chase had the pace for a third place in the Rookies, but didn’t have time to get past. He was so happy!”

It was the same story in the pre-final against the same three karts, but Chase came in fifth Rookie, again posting a faster lap time than two of his main rivals.

A problem with the carburettor, saw Chase’s kart lose power five laps into the final along with a handful of places, but ad the power returned, he made a couple of passes.

Henry added: “Chase was on the pace all weekend and to see him get fourth in the Rookies, was amazing to see!

“He kept his head, overtaking when he needed to and got a great result.

“This has given him the confidence to get even better results in the remaining rounds.”

The next round is at Hooton Park, in Cheshire, on September 1 and 2, but in the meantime comes testing to strengthen his bid for a first podium

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, who make all this possible,” Henry said. “We are all very close.”

Chase’s sponsors can be found on his website at www.chasesharpe.com