Melton kart racer Chase Sharpe claims race trophy ahead of new season

Budding kart racer Chase Sharpe defied tough conditions to pick up a trophy at the official shakedown of the new Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS) Championship.

Chase and dad Henry headed to Rissington on Saturday and then took part in a warm-up race the following day at Shenington where he finished second in his class to win his first trophy since moving to the BirelART/DRS at the beginning of 2018.

Getting his hands on a trophy has given Chase a big confidence boost heading into the season EMN-190703-130809002

Despite strong winds and persistent rain all day, and without high quality wet tyres, the Melton driver was on the pace throughout qualifying, three heats and final.

Mixed in with old rivals from the Honda class, Chase, who has just turned eight, went for more overtaking moves in the race than he did all of last year.

Henry said: “We have been telling Chase that when he sees an opportunity, to go for it, he did that in bucket loads today. He’s a changed racer.

“This puts us in a great position for the first official DRS race in less than a month.”

He beat several of his DRS Championship rivals, using lessons learnt last year and testing in the off-season to earn a confidence-boosting result.

The result and morale boost is well-timed, as he looks to claim some top results at the first official DRS race on April 6 and 7 at the Clay Pigeon track, in Dorchester.