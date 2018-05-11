Melton kart racer Chase relishes Cadets challenge

Young karter Chase Sharpe enjoyed a great first weekend of action in the BirelART UK Series at Llandow, in South Wales.

He qualified eighth in the rookies class and was still learning the track throughout the qualifying session.

By the first heat, the Melton racer was clocking lap times two seconds faster than qualifying in a very competitive 20-strong grid of karts, with just four-and-a-half seconds separating pole position and the slowest qualifier.

Chase’s best result, in only his third drive in his new Honda Cadet kart came in the final race, where he finished fifth in the cadets, and midfield in the rookies.

Dad Henry said: “Chase came into this weekend, having only driven his new kart for 45 minutes.

“It’s a big learning curve, but he has proved again that his race craft is brilliant, his times were improving after every session, and the pace will be there once he has had more time in the kart.”

The next round is Clay Pigeon on May 19.

For more information on Chase visit his website at chasesharpe.com