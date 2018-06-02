Melton kart racer Chase picks up the pace in Dorset

Young kart racer Chase Sharpe headed down to Clay Pigeon Raceway, in Dorset, to compete in round two of the BirelART UK Series.

The format of the weekend saw testing on Saturday followed by a busy Sunday with a three-lap warm-up, qualifying, heat, pre-final and final.

Chase picked up the pace in just his second weekend in the new kart

Chase qualified seventh in the Rookies class and his best result was fifth in the pre-final where he overtook three karts on the third-last lap,

He is edging closer to the top of the midfield after just two weekends in the kart, with a difference of lap times of around half-a-second.

A few more sessions in the kart and the Melton driver could be up there fighting for a podium as he continues to find pace.

“The speed is coming now,” said dad Henry. “He is getting faster and faster each session in the kart and we are looking forward to Whilton Mill on a track he has driven before.”

He returns to race action at Whilton Mill, in Northamptonshire, on June 16 and 17.