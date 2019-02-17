Melton kart racer Chase gearing up for Daniel Ricciardo Series

Young kart racer Chase Sharpe is set for a top new challenge next season as he continues is fledgling motorsport education.

The seven-year-old made his racing debut season in the BirelART UK Series in 2018 and finished sixth in the Rookie Championship, while, more importantly, learning his craft.

For 2019, the series has now changed to the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS), which is named after and supported by the Australian Formula 1 driver.

The Red Bull driver will be attending a round to guide Chase and his fellow racers in one of the most high-profile kart series in the UK.

“Being in the DRS championship in 2019 is amazing for me,” said Chase.

“I can take what I learnt last year and hopefully hit the ground running.”

The Melton youngster thanked his loyal sponsors, Marshall Land Rover, the June Roper Trust and Digital Deadline, for helping buy a new kart for the challenge ahead.

Dad Henry said: “Chase will be eight at the end of February, so with all the things he has learnt last year, we feel he is in a great position to get some amazing results.

“We have a new kart, in Ricciardo kart colours and we are gearing up for a wicked season.”

The season kicks off on March 2, with the official DRS shakedown at Rissington, ahead of the first race on April 6 at Clay Pigeon, near Dorchester.

Among the changes introduced for the new season are random grid slots for the three heats, where drivers get a top, middle and bottom grid slot for each heat.

“New drivers will be joining the series, so we should have around 30 cadets in Chase’s race, which will be so exciting,” Henry added.

* If you want to follow Chase in the DRS you can keep up to date by visiting ChaseSharpe.com or searching for him on Facebook or Instagram.