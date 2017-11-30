Melton juniors enjoy the chance to take centre stage spotlight

With the Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs senior teams having a wonderful first season, it was the turn of their juniors to take centre stage.

The club’s Mini Reds team travelled to Loughborough Tennis Centre and returned unbeaten in their first matches in Group 2 of the 8 & Under age group.

The team of Aiden Messina-Dalby, Hugo Skailes, Robbie Duncan and William Cox were in sparkling form and ran out 12-4 winners over Desford and repeated the result with a 12-4 win over Loughborough LTC.

Melton 8U v Desford: Aiden Messina-Dalby lost 4-10, won 10-4, 10-1 and 10-2; Hugo Skailes won 10-6, lost 4-10, won 10-3 and 10-3; Robbie Duncan won 10-4 and 10-2, lost 3-10; won 10-3; William Cox won 10-3, 10-1 and 10-6, lost 8-10

Melton 8U v Loughborough LTC: Aiden Messina-Dalby lost 8-10, won 10-3, 10-2 and 10-2; Hugo Skailes won 10-1, lost 9-11, won 10-1 and 10-8; Robbie Duncan won 10-1 and 10-1, lost 9-11, won 10-2

Meanwhile the Orange 9U mixed team travelled to Hinckley and just lost out in a closely contested match 4-2. Jack Skailes put the Melton team ahead with a hard fought 9-7, 7-2 win, before Hinckley levelled with Thomas Rose going down 7-4, 7-0.

The deciding doubles proved a tight affair, with Hinckley taking the first set 12-10 but Thomas and Jack fought hard to take the next set 8-6 before Hinckley found another gear and took the third set 7-0 to clinch the match.

The boys 12U A team were hit by illness and injuries when the entertained visitors Leicestershire B in a Group 2 match but promoted players Adam Thornley and Thomas Studdart-Kennedy performed well but just lost out 4-2.

Adam Thornley won 6-4, 7-5; Thomas Studdart-Kennedy lost 0-6, 2-6 ; Adam & Thomas lost 0-6, 0-6.

The boys 14U team were on a high following their whitewash of Market Bosworth and were due to host Roundhill in a Division 2B match but the visitors handed them the match after failing to raise a team.

With just one match remaining in the league the Roberts twins, James and Oliver, will be looking to put themselves in with a chance to win the league when they travel to Gynsilll in December.