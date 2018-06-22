Melton Jujitsu Tiger Cubs earn their stripes

Melton Jujitsu’s youngest group of students, the Tigers Cubs were tested for their next belt at Jubilee Sports.

The youngsters, aged three to six, take their first martial arts steps at the club, learning the basics to help them in life as well as in the dojo.

They learn how to listen, be respectful and to stand still as well as basic techniques for kicks and punches, how to roll and fall correctly, and self defence.

A total of 13 of these young students were tested and impressed the grading Officers and watching family.

Some, having spent the last three years at the club, are now working towards their Tiger Cub Black Belt.

Results –

Tiger Cubs (age 3-6): Alexander Mason, Imogen and Lilly Birch (Red); Edward Gass and Zander Ewart (Yellow); Cain-Jack Harley (Orange); Max Boyne and Barnaby Gass (Green); William Evans and Bertie Long (Blue); Jack Langlands (Purple); Ollie Wheatley and Arthur Heesom (Brown).

* The club accommodates students from age three upwards over three classes and is open to everyone wishing to improve confidence, fitness and to enjoy the social aspects.

Visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for more details.