Melton Jujitsu students make the grade

Have your say

Melton Jujitsu students will start the new year on the front foot after successfully moving up to their next belt at Jubilee Sports.

A total of 47 students, including 11 taking their very first step on their martial arts path, came through their gradings.

Melton Jujitsu's Tiger Cubs are taking their first steps in martial arts EMN-190201-130242002

Grading officers travelled from Manchester to evaluate the standards and, in front of a nervous crowd of parents, partners and family members, everyone gave their best, resulting in many Merit or Honour awards.

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin congratulated them all for their hard work, focus and commitment to the self-defence art.

Results –

Tiger Cubs (3-6 years): Katie Marshall (black); Imogen Cox, Bertie Long, Filip Skotarek and William Evans (Brown); Max Boyne and Barnaby Gass (Purple); Cain-Jack Harley (Blue); Zak Wroblewski and Zander Ewart (Green); Alexander Mason (Orange); Meredith Hunt, Pheobe Platts, Noah James Wallace and Edison Hutton (Red).

Juniors (6-13 years): Evie Moulson, Thomas Lucy and Oscar Tang (Purple); Maddy Irving, Zoe Clarke, Erin Jeffs and Olly Skelton (Blue); Seren Skelton (Blue/White); Tilly Skelton, Imogen Swinscoe, Charlie Lamb (Green); Logan Roberts and Arthur Turner (Orange); Austin Hunt, Noah Mitchell, Megan Allen, Megan Ninnis (Yellow); Lilly and Imogen Bennett, Ruby Platts, Hattie Pycroft, James Jesson and Albert Turner (Red).

Seniors (13-plus): Dan Skelton (Blue); Christian Davidson and Tom Richardson (Blue/White); Joe Johnson-Copas (Green); Matt Bland and Daniel Nightingale (Orange); Dean Burniston and Max Scarborough (Yellow); Finian Edwards (Red).

* The club accommodates students from age three upwards in three classes, and is open to everyone wishing to improve confidence, fitness as well as enjoying the social aspects.

For more details, visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk