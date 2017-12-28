Melton jujitsu students make the grade

Christmas came early for 43 students of Melton Jujitsu who graded to their next belt at Jubilee Sports last week.

The students, who included 13 just starting out on their martial arts path, showed off their skills in front of grading officers Shihan Craig Connell, Sensei Dave Eckersley and Sensei Emma Connell, from Oldham.

The watching crowd of parents, partners and family members enjoyed a display of controlled defences as the students were all pushed hard to make sure they all performed at their best.

Many gained merit and honour awards, which rewarded their ability to carry out the moves to a high standard of knowledge and technical ability.

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin would like to congratulate them all for their hard work, focus and commitment to this self-defence art.

The club accommodates students from age three upwards over three classes, and is open to everyone wishing to improve confidence and fitness, as well as enjoying the social aspects.

Visit their website at www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for more information

Results –

Juniors (age 7-14) – Joshua Shields, Logan Roberts, Oscar Jones, Charlie and Katy Lamb, Tom Owens, Jess Vaulkhard, Imogen Swinscoe, Seren and Tilly Skelton (Red); Liam Robinson, Oliver Swinscoe, Olly Skelton, George Tamblyn-Smith, Jason He, Kasper Kolasa (Yellow); Oscar Tang, Ellis Vickers, Erin Jeffs (Orange); Zoe Clarke and Maddie Irving (Green); James Hallam, Thomas Lucy, Evie Moulson (Blue/White); Thomas Vann, Stan and Fred Draper-Hill, Kacper Marciniak (Blue); Tom Bishop (Brown/White); Charlotte Raisen, Alfie Whittaker, Hannah Skelton, Lily Bishop (Brown).

Seniors (age 15-plus) – Jordan Cleaver, Tom Richardson, Jason Clarke (Red); Jake Pitt-Miller, Dan Skelton (Yellow); Jono Hill, Harvey Bolton (Orange); Matt Muffett (Blue; Zoe and Cameron Whiteman (Brown).